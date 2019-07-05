Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United Exit Amid Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - JUNE 11: Paul Pogba of France looks on during the warm up prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification match between Andorra and France at Estadi Nacional on June 11, 2019 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer, his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed.

The France international midfielder has been subject to intense speculation since the end of the 2018-19 season, and both Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with a move for him in the transfer window.

Speaking to Paul Hirst of The Times, Raiola said he is doing what he can to broker a move away from Old Trafford for his client.

"Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul's wishes," he said. "Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are." 

     

