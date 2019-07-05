HC Mike Sullivan, Penguins Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Through 2023

Matt Kincaid/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins reached agreement on a contract extension with head coach Mike Sullivan.

The team announced on Friday that Sullivan's new deal is for four years and will run through the 2022-23 season.

"Mike has done a great job delivering four, 100-plus point seasons with our team," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "To win back-to-back Stanley Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive."

Pittsburgh made no secret about its desire to work out a new deal with Sullivan, who was entering the final year of his previous contract.

Rutherford told Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com he started the offseason wanting to "change some of the players" through trades and free agency, but that he "would like to see [Sullivan] stay long term."

Sullivan was hired by the Penguins in December 2015 after Mike Johnston was fired after the team got off to a slow start.

Pittsburgh won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in Sullivan's first two seasons as head coach. The team has a 174-92 record and has made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons with the 51-year-old at the helm.