US Star Rose Lavelle Fit for Women's World Cup Final: 'I'm Ready to Go'

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Rose Lavelle has declared herself fit for the United States' 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands on Sunday at the Stade de Lyon.

The 24-year-old was substituted on 65 minutes against England in the semi-finals with a hamstring injury.

It was feared the midfielder may be out of action for the final after starting five of the six U.S. games at France 2019, netting two goals.

However, Lavelle has confirmed she will be fit.

Per Seth Vertelney of Goal, the substitution against the Lionesses was mainly precautionary, especially as she missed almost a year with a hamstring problem in 2017 and 2018:

"I'm good, I'm ready to go. I just didn't want to be a liability on the field because I do know with muscles anything can happen, so it was a little bit more precautionary. It's something that I'm always paranoid about but I'll be fine. I can get over it."

The Stars and Stripes are strong favourites to win a fourth World Cup in their fifth final appearance on Sunday against a Dutch side making their debut at this stage of the competition.

The Netherlands are reigning European champions and have got past Sweden, Italy and Japan in the knockout stages.

But the U.S. have lived up to their billing as the top-ranked side in the world. They followed their 13-0 thrashing of Thailand in their group-stage opener with a 3-0 win over Chile and 2-0 victory against Sweden to set a World Cup record:

And Jill Ellis' team have navigated a tough run in the knockout rounds by beating Spain, France and England 2-1 each time.

Lavelle has been largely superb in midfield, controlling games and terrorising opposition defenders:

The U.S. have a fantastic squad, but Lavelle would have been a big loss, and it is a boost for the defending champions that she is set to be fit for the final.