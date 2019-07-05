Cardiff City's Josh Murphy 'Took No Notice' of Chelsea Rumours, Wants to Stay

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy has paid little attention to rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea and intends to remain with the Bluebirds.

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Murphy has been linked with Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Burnley after being relegated with Cardiff last season.

However, he told Kinsella:

"I can tell you I took no notice of it [being linked with Chelsea]. I don't know if there's any truth in it, but I took no notice of it.

"I wouldn't say it is a distraction. Stuff like that is always going to happen. There is a fine line about it being true and not true.

"It is just something that I would never look into too deeply. It is the end of the season so you always get stuff like that. I see myself staying at Cardiff. Then we go from there.

"You never know what the future holds but as of now I am a Cardiff player and I am gearing up to get ready to fight for promotion to the Premier League."

Murphy joined the Bluebirds in 2018 from Norwich City, having scored 20 goals and contributed 12 assists in 107 appearances.

The 24-year-old made 29 Premier League appearances for Cardiff in the Premier League, scoring three times and assisting twice.

His efforts were not enough to keep them in England's top flight, and they were relegated in 18th place, two points off safety.

Football.London's Oliver Harbord was impressed with the winger in Cardiff's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in March:

Murphy's a quick and versatile winger who can play on either flank. However, per WhoScored.com, he averaged just 0.8 key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season and 1.8 successful take-ons.

For comparison, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi made 2.1 key passes per 90 and 2.8 successful dribbles.

Although Murphy plays for Cardiff, a side who spent much less time with the ball than Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi is only 18.

A move to Chelsea always would have been unlikely, as he's not shown he's good enough for a club of their aspirations. With the Blues also banned from registering new players this summer or next January, it may never have been on the cards.