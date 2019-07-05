Andreas Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe Sign New Manchester United Contracts

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe have signed new contracts with Manchester United that will keep them at the club until 2023 and 2022, respectively.

United made the announcements on Friday via Twitter, and both will have the option of staying at Old Trafford for a further year.

Pereira said: "I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I'm extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can't wait to get this campaign started under him."

Tuanzebe echoed a similar sentiment: "I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family's life. I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch."

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the former "has become an important member of the squad," while the latter "is humble, hard-working, talented and a team player."



Pereira, 23, has made 35 first-team appearances for United since his arrival at the club in 2014.

After spending the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns on loan with Granada and Valencia, respectively, he stayed in Manchester last season and played 22 times, with most of those appearances coming under Solskjaer.

Football commentator Tim Long felt his new deal was a shrewd move from the club:

Following Ander Herrera's departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the midfielder could establish himself in the side next season if he can take his opportunities.

As for 21-year-old Tuanzebe, he has played just eight times for United, but he made 30 appearances in all competitions on loan with Aston Villa last season as they achieved promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The centre-back would have played even more, had he not missed almost four months of the campaign with a broken metatarsal.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News hailed his new deal, while statistician Dave O'Brien gave insight into his performances with Villa:

United shipped 54 goals last term, a record bettered by 10 teams in the Premier League, so having a promising player like Tuanzebe as a defensive option will help, even if he is perhaps not ready for a major role yet.

Having a reliable senior centre-back alongside him would benefit his development, and that should be among the club's priorities for the remainder of the transfer window.