Report: Arsenal, Real Madrid in Talks over €35 Million Lucas Vazquez Deal

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 05: Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax at Bernabeu on March 05, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly lodged a bid worth up to €35 million (£31 million) for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

According to Joaquin Maroto of AS, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are also interested in the Spaniard, but he is attracted by a possible move to Arsenal. Real, meanwhile, see him as surplus to requirements after the arrivals of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Arsenal have tabled a bid of €32 million (£29 million) plus add-ons, and the two clubs are now in negotiations, Maroto added.

Vazquez, 28, is a product of Real's academy and made 31 La Liga appearances last season, 16 of them from the bench.

With Rodrygo also arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, though, Vazquez is aware he will fall down the pecking order in 2019-20 if he stays at Real:

Per Maroto, manager Zinedine Zidane has told Vazquez that if he wants to earn enough game time next term to be in contention for Spain's UEFA Euro 2020 squad, he will have to leave Madrid.

Arsenal could be the ideal destination.

The Gunners are in need of some hard-working wide players, particularly on the right flank, and Vazquez crucially looks to be available and affordable.

There may be a concern that, despite Vazquez's tireless work ethic, his contribution to goals is not great.

In 1,502 minutes of La Liga action last term, he netted just one goal and provided three assists, although the previous campaign he contributed four goals and seven assists in a similar amount of game time.

Vazquez boasts a wide skill set which could make him an asset in Unai Emery's Arsenal squad, and if the Gunners do end up signing him, it could be a deal that benefits all parties.

