Pros and Cons of WWE and Other Wrestling Stars Feuding Through TwitterJuly 5, 2019
Pros and Cons of WWE and Other Wrestling Stars Feuding Through Twitter
WWE has always been skilled at reinforcing its storylines and promoting its performers via social media. But recently, it's taken on a more personal nature.
Becky Lynch recently used Twitter, among other things, to raise her notoriety to fame as The Man. She used a perfect blend of staged anger and real-life drama to confound and thrill followers on the way to WrestleMania 35.
Was it a shoot? Was it a work?
And her opponents, like Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, had to either put up or shut up.
It worked well in that instance, and it kept the heat going. But it has its drawbacks too.
Here are some pros and cons to using new media in one of the oldest entertainment professions.
Pro: It Allows the Wrestlers to Cut Unscripted Promos
In WWE, the unscripted promo is largely a thing of the past. Unless you're on the level of John Cena, you're delivering the lines that WWE tells you to deliver.
Twitter seems to be one of the last refuges for performers to get themselves over and show fans what they can do away from WWE's stable of writers. For anyone who feels constrained by WWE's creative direction, Twitter is the best, unregulated outlet afforded to them.
Con: It Allows the Wrestlers to Cut Unscripted Promos
The con, in this case, is identical to the pro. By allowing wrestlers the opportunity to speak in an unscripted manner, even a fool could theoretically communicate with millions of people on behalf of a billion dollar company without the usual checks and balances in place.
Not everyone can be trusted to do due diligence and put careful thought into each and every thing they tweet out.
Lars Sullivan, for example, has a history of making racist and sexist remarks online on a messageboard. And although he's apologized for them, per Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., is this the person WWE wants communicating, unfiltered, to the world as a WWE Superstar?
Training classes are needed, and they must be comprehensive.
Con: It Can Unwittingly Amplify a Competitor
WWE Superstars are in a unique position where simply mentioning another smaller company can promote it.
And sometimes, it might be a case of the Streisand effect in action, where an attempt to hide or censor something unintentionally helps to promote it.
There's no need for feuds to be taken out of house. It's just taking eyeballs off of the bigger company.
Indie wrestlers, meanwhile, know that tagging or subtweeting WWE wrestlers can earn notoriety. It's a one-sided partnership where WWE, as the bigger company, has little to gain and a lot to lose.
Pro: It Has Immediacy
It used to be that when Raw was over, it was over. Fans would have to wait until next week to see what happened next in a feud. Now, tweets provide post-match commentary, where babyfaces can celebrate their wins and cowardly heels can make their excuses and tap dance.
It creates a more immersive, engaging product, and it allows WWE fans to stay connected to these narratives outside of the two-to-three hours that they're on TV.
Con: It Complicates the Realness of Professional Wrestling Even Further
The purpose of WWE Twitter accounts is sometimes unclear. Is this the Twitter account of the character, or the Twitter account of the performer? Or both?
If we see a wrestler on their summer vacation on Twitter, what does that mean, especially if the character is allegedly "injured" or "suspended?" What if a hero wrestler is taking selfies with a villain wrestler?
Yes, the cat's out of the bag, and it has been for some time; everyone and their mother knows that professional wrestling is predetermined. But there's also something to be said for suspension of disbelief.
Pros: It Gives Fans Something They Can Believe in
Ultimately, it's hard to work the audience directly in 2019 (The Undertaker is a notable exception, who was grandfathered in from an earlier era). And WWE's feuds on Twitter do more good than harm. This is one of those rare times that WWE is giving the fans something they can believe in.
"Is there real heat there?"
"That insult was a little below the belt."
And when the receiving wrestler gets angry in response, especially if it's a barb at the performer rather the character, it's a drama that is worth its numerous complications.