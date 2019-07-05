Pros and Cons of WWE and Other Wrestling Stars Feuding Through Twitter

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has always been skilled at reinforcing its storylines and promoting its performers via social media. But recently, it's taken on a more personal nature.

Becky Lynch recently used Twitter, among other things, to raise her notoriety to fame as The Man. She used a perfect blend of staged anger and real-life drama to confound and thrill followers on the way to WrestleMania 35.

Was it a shoot? Was it a work?

And her opponents, like Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, had to either put up or shut up.

It worked well in that instance, and it kept the heat going. But it has its drawbacks too.

Here are some pros and cons to using new media in one of the oldest entertainment professions.