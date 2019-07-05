New Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Says He Hasn't Spoken to Owner Roman Abramovich

ISABEL INFANTES/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard did not speak to club owner Roman Abramovich ahead of taking charge of the Blues.

Lampard, who spent 13 seasons with the Blues as a player and was unveiled as their new manager on Thursday, said he dealt with director Marina Granovskaia during the recruitment process.

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, he said:

"I haven't spoken to him at the minute. I have spoken a lot to Marina. We have spoken in detail and in depth because it is about how I want to work with the club and how they want me to work with them.

"I will be speaking with the owner in pre-season. I know he is a busy man, and I know he is a very private man and I respect that completely, so it won't be one where I come out explaining what has been said."

Lampard said his conversations with Granovskaia "were exactly as I expected," and the aim for next season will be to remain competitive while also bringing through younger players who have proved themselves.

He also spoke of the "desire for excellence" that Abramovich brought to the club when he bought Chelsea in 2003, which Lampard feels is still in place.

"It is not easy every year," he added. "Nobody can win the league year in, year out and have complete success. But for me that hasn't changed, so when I do speak to the owner I expect him to demand the same things I demand of myself and the team."

Lampard took his first managerial job last year, when he became the boss at Derby County. His Rams side finished sixth in the Championship but lost to Aston Villa in the play-off final.

He's aware Chelsea will be an even bigger challenge:

Twomey is eagerly anticipating watching Lampard in the dugout next season:

Under Maurizio Sarri, who left the club for Juventus after winning the UEFA Europa League last season, Chelsea finished third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Eden Hazard, who played a key role in delivering the trophy and third place, has left for Real Madrid.

As a result of their transfer ban, the only new arrival at Chelsea this summer is Christian Pulisic, who was bought in January and loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season.

Bringing through younger players will help the team cope, and fortunately for Lampard, Chelsea have an enormous pool of talent to draw upon.

Improving on last season will be very difficult, but with question marks remaining over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and Unai Emery at Arsenal, securing a top-four finish again could be within the Blues' grasp.