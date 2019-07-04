Danny Green on Kawhi Leonard's Free-Agency Decision: 'I Try to Leave Him Alone'

David Dow/Getty Images

As Kawhi Leonard takes his time deciding which NBA team he will sign with, fellow free agent Danny Green has done his best to not bother his longtime teammate throughout the process.

"I try to leave him alone, man," Green said on Thursday, per Yahoo Sports Canada. "I already know [what] the hectic process is about, and everybody is probably blowing his phone up. So if I do communicate to him...it's through his camp."

Whether it be in San Antonio or Toronto, Green has been Leonard's teammate for the last eight seasons, spanning the two-time NBA Finals MVP's entire professional career.

The two teamed up to help the Spurs reach a pair of Finals, winning a championship in 2014. After being packaged together in a trade to Toronto last offseason, they led the Raptors to their first NBA title this past season while dethroning the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

That championship has Green believing there is a "higher percentage for [Leonard] to be here than to leave" in free agency this summer, via CBC.

But as Green noted, he has not had much direct communication with Leonard recently.

Leonard has been exploring his options since free agency opened Sunday, meeting with the Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. There have since been conflicting reports as to what the likeliest landing spot will be.

Meanwhile, Green remains unsigned as "Kawhi Watch" drags on. It has been expected the two-time NBA champion is waiting to see what Leonard decides. However, "Inside the Green Room" co-host Harrison D. Sanford revealed Tuesday (h/t Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News) that the guard is "considering not waiting."

While the city of Toronto has been doing its best to entice Leonard to re-sign, Green has given his longtime teammate space—as has Raptors star Kyle Lowry. Lowry told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated last month that he would allow Leonard to make his own decision.