Argentina vs. Chile: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Argentina vs. Chile: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa AmericaJuly 5, 2019
Argentina and Chile will fight it out for third place in the 2019 Copa America on Saturday, with the finalists from each of the past two tournaments set to reignite what's become a familiar rivalry.
Bronze won't have been the medal either team envisioned winning when they started their campaigns in Brazil, but salvaging as much dignity as possible will be a priority following disappointment.
Chile have been denied a third consecutive Copa crown in 2019, while Argentina and Lionel Messi's agonising wait for international silverware endures.
Date: Saturday, July 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Venue: Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), Premier Player (UK)
TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Odds
Argentina: 4-5
Draw: 5-2
Chile: 7-2
Via Oddschecker.com
Preview
The semi-finals were a difficult experience for both teams. Argentina were knocked out following a 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Brazil, while Chile suffered their second consecutive 3-0 defeat to Peru.
Many of the faces present for those matchups were part of the squads that competed in 2015. Matias Fernandez is the only player who scored for Chile in their shootout win over Argentina four years ago who isn't back in the squad, per Squawka:
Squawka Football @Squawka
ON THIS DAY: In 2015, Chile won the Copa América for the first time, beating Argentina on penalties. Alexis Sánchez with the winning Panenka. 👌 https://t.co/sIDhhxTz9o
La Albiceleste were deserved losers in their encounter with hosts Brazil, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino dividing the two teams.
Messi took umbrage with some of the officiating after he felt there were decisions that should have been referred to the video assistant referee, per Optus Sport:
Optus Sport @OptusSport
Not. Happy. VAR! Leo Messi blasted the officiating after Argentina's #CopaAmerica loss to Brazil, incensed that the referee refused to use the VAR on several occasions. #OptusSport https://t.co/PjahlO0EYg
Chile started their Copa America campaign promisingly and won both their opening games, but coach Reinaldo Rueda's side have now failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.
The most recent of those was their 3-0 hammering at the hands of Peru, and Eduardo Vargas encapsulated Chile's miserable performance, via Premier Sports (UK only):
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
🙈 Oh no Eduardo Vargas! 👎 His injury-time Panenka penalty effort sums up Chile's night! 😬 It would have made put him top scorer in the competition! https://t.co/aydPksCZWJ
Chile's display at the other end wasn't any better. Goalkeeper Gabriel Arias left red-faced by this error:
Premier Sports 📺 @PremierSportsTV
😬 Things went from bad to worse for Chile before half time! 🇵🇪 Yoshimar Yotún capitalised on a goalkeeping error to fire Peru 2-0 up on 38mins! 🙈 The Chile keeper Gabriel Arias won't want to watch this one back! https://t.co/lPx40Sam7S
La Roja may have beaten Argentina in the two previous finals, but it's worth noting both shootout victories came at the end of 0-0 stalemates.
Argentina have won all five of their meetings outside those matches since 2011, and Lionel Scaloni's side should settle for third place another missed trophy opportunity.