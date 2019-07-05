Argentina vs. Chile: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Argentina and Chile will fight it out for third place in the 2019 Copa America on Saturday, with the finalists from each of the past two tournaments set to reignite what's become a familiar rivalry.

Bronze won't have been the medal either team envisioned winning when they started their campaigns in Brazil, but salvaging as much dignity as possible will be a priority following disappointment.

Chile have been denied a third consecutive Copa crown in 2019, while Argentina and Lionel Messi's agonising wait for international silverware endures.

Date: Saturday, July 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Venue: Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), Telemundo Deportes en Vivo (U.S.), Premier Player (UK)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Odds

Argentina: 4-5

Draw: 5-2

Chile: 7-2

Via Oddschecker.com



Preview

The semi-finals were a difficult experience for both teams. Argentina were knocked out following a 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Brazil, while Chile suffered their second consecutive 3-0 defeat to Peru.

Many of the faces present for those matchups were part of the squads that competed in 2015. Matias Fernandez is the only player who scored for Chile in their shootout win over Argentina four years ago who isn't back in the squad, per Squawka:

La Albiceleste were deserved losers in their encounter with hosts Brazil, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino dividing the two teams.

Messi took umbrage with some of the officiating after he felt there were decisions that should have been referred to the video assistant referee, per Optus Sport:

Chile started their Copa America campaign promisingly and won both their opening games, but coach Reinaldo Rueda's side have now failed to find the back of the net in their last three games.

The most recent of those was their 3-0 hammering at the hands of Peru, and Eduardo Vargas encapsulated Chile's miserable performance, via Premier Sports (UK only):

Chile's display at the other end wasn't any better. Goalkeeper Gabriel Arias left red-faced by this error:

La Roja may have beaten Argentina in the two previous finals, but it's worth noting both shootout victories came at the end of 0-0 stalemates.

Argentina have won all five of their meetings outside those matches since 2011, and Lionel Scaloni's side should settle for third place another missed trophy opportunity.