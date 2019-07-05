NBA Summer League 2019: Friday Game Times, Full Las Vegas Schedule and Rosters

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas will kick off Friday with 10 games, which include 18 NBA clubs along with the national teams of China and Croatia. Viewers in attendance will take a glimpse at some of the most promising rookie talents selected atop this year's draft.

The Denver Nuggets could take the safe route with Michael Porter Jr., who suffered an injury during practice this week. He'll probably stand on the sidelines for a second consecutive summer, but the team doesn't expect an extended absence.

Coby White had an ankle tweak at practice, and his status for summer-league play remains undecided. Nevertheless, he could suit up for the Chicago Bulls in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks will compete in a marquee matchup with former collegiate teammates going head-to-head.

Check out the information below to track Friday's action and all of the Vegas Summer League games through July 11. We'll also delve into player injuries and the premier contest between the Pelicans and Knicks.

Friday, July 5

Detroit vs. Croatia at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Minnesota vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Miami vs. China at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Dallas vs. Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

LA Lakers vs. Chicago at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Charlotte vs. Golden State at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

New York vs. New Orleans at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Orlando vs. San Antonio at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Phoenix vs. Denver at 11: 30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, July 6

Oklahoma City vs. Utah at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Portland vs. Detroit at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Atlanta vs. Milwaukee at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Boston vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Memphis vs. Indiana at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Dallas vs. Houston at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

New Orleans vs. Washington at 10 p.m. on ESPN

China vs. Sacramento at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Sunday, July 7

Toronto vs. Golden State at 12 a.m. on ESPN

San Antonio vs. Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Brooklyn vs. Croatia at 4 p.m. on NBA TV

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Denver vs. Orlando at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Chicago vs. Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Utah vs. Miami at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

New York vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Houston vs. Portland at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Memphis vs. LA Clippers at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday, July 8

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Sacramento vs. Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Indiana vs. Detroit at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Washington vs. Brooklyn at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV

San Antonio vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Cleveland vs. Boston at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Milwaukee vs. Minnesota at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

New Orleans vs. Chicago at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

China vs. Charlotte at 11 p.m. on ESPNU

Golden State vs. LA Lakers at 11:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Tuesday, July 9

Croatia vs. Oklahoma City at 3:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Miami vs. Orlando at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Indiana vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Portland vs. Utah at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Phoenix vs. Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Denver vs. Boston at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

New York vs. Toronto at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Sacramento vs. Houston at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

LA Clippers at Washington at 11:30 on NBA TV

Wednesday, July 10

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Croatia vs. Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Charlotte vs. Chicago at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Orlando vs. Brooklyn at 5:30 on ESPNU

Minnesota vs. Miami at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Cleveland vs. New Orleans at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at 9 p.m. NBA TV

LA Lakers vs. New York at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

China vs. Milwaukee at 11 p.m. on NBA TV

Golden State vs. Denver at 11:30 on ESPNU

Thursday, July 11

Toronto vs. Indiana at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Atlanta vs. Washington at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Portland vs. Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. on NBA TV

Utah vs. Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Boston vs. Memphis at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

*Note: All times in ET

Rosters

All 30 rosters for the Vegas Summer League can be found on NBA.com.

Michael Porter Jr. "Unlikely" to Play in Summer League

The Nuggets may have to wait a little longer to see Porter in action. He suffered a left knee sprain during practice, per Mike Singer of The Denver Post.

"Porter drove aggressively on the baseline late in the scrimmage, went up, took contact in the air and came down awkwardly, according to a league source," Singer wrote. "A foul was called on the play and Porter shot free throws before walking to the sideline."

Although the team doesn't seem overly concerned with Porter's injury, the decision-makers could keep him out of summer-league play as a precaution.

In November of 2017, Porter suffered a back injury during his freshman term at Missouri but returned to the floor for two contests later in the campaign. The Nuggets selected him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Following back surgery, he sat out the entire 2018-19 campaign.

Porter would've been able to put his offensive versatility and potential on display this summer, but that sounds unlikely after an awkward landing during a scrimmage.

Coby White's Status vs. Los Angeles Lakers Uncertain

White rolled his ankle during practice, but he put up shots Wednesday before the team left for Vegas, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson:

The Bulls may opt to go easy on White. He's known for his speed and agility on the court, and the team wants to push the pace with him. Team executive vice president John Paxson talked about the rookie's quickness on the floor, per Johnson.

"As we talk as a staff, the way we want to play is you have to play faster in today's game. You have to get the ball up the floor. This young man can play an uptempo game. (Coach) Jim (Boylen) has spoken often about how we want to have multiple ball-handlers, guys who can take the ball off the board and push it up. Coby can run."

Assuming the Bulls want White to play his natural game without nursing an ankle ailment, the coaching staff may hold him out Friday, but he hasn't been ruled out. Chicago will likely pivot away from third-year veteran Kris Dunn toward its rookie guard in the near future.

At some point, we'll probably see White on the floor in Vegas.

Zion Williamson vs. RJ Barrett

The Pelicans and Knicks will play in the showcase matchup based on rookie star power. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett will suit up on opposing teams after spending a year together at Duke.

Williamson and Barrett, the Nos. 1 and 3 picks, respectively, can score with aggressive drives to the paint. The latter poses a bigger threat from three-point range, though, he's not efficient, shooting 31 percent from beyond the arc in college.

Because of Williamson's athleticism, spectators should leave the Thomas and Mack Center with some highlight moments on their cellphones. He's known for throwing down thunderous dunks, but the 6'7", 285-pounder can also play the passing lanes and swat shots near the basket.

Williamson will become the face of the franchise following the Pelicans' decision to trade Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers—the deal becomes official Saturday. Barrett landed in New York City with the hopes of the Knicks franchise on his back.

According to Fanatics (h/t Lisa Fickenscher and Nicolas Vega of the New York Post), Williamson and Barrett lead in jersey sales among the rookies in this class, so we know who's going to garner the most attention Friday night.