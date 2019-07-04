Report: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Unlikely for Summer League with Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 18: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets smiles during the team shootaround on April 18, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets fans reportedly will have to wait a little bit longer to see Michael Porter Jr. make his debut.

The Denver Post's Mike Singer reported Porter suffered a left knee sprain Wednesday and will likely miss the Nuggets' NBA Las Vegas Summer League games. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Biggest Loser? In Defense of Knicks Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Loser? In Defense of Knicks Offseason

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's Killing Free Agency?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's Killing Free Agency?

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies to Know Before They Go Off in Summer League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies to Know Before They Go Off in Summer League

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Wiz Need to Trade Beal Before It’s Too Late

    A breakup isn't the only way forward. But it's the best way—probably for the franchise and definitely for Beal himself.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wiz Need to Trade Beal Before It’s Too Late

    A breakup isn't the only way forward. But it's the best way—probably for the franchise and definitely for Beal himself.

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report