Report: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Unlikely for Summer League with Knee Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets fans reportedly will have to wait a little bit longer to see Michael Porter Jr. make his debut.

The Denver Post's Mike Singer reported Porter suffered a left knee sprain Wednesday and will likely miss the Nuggets' NBA Las Vegas Summer League games.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.