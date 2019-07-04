Ander Herrera Signs 5-Year PSG Contract After 5 Seasons with Manchester United

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Thursday they have completed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera:

The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of last season and has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG announced Herrera's arrival at the Parc des Princes with a short video on social media:

Herrera is an experienced midfielder who spent five years at Manchester United, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League with the Premier League side.

Herrera spoke about what he will bring to the side after completing his transfer, per the club's official website.

"Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication."

Jim White at Sky Sports provided some details of the deal:

Herrera will boost Paris Saint-Germain's midfield options following the departure of Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder has left the club on a free transfer and joined Juventus on a five-year deal.

The Spaniard also follows Pablo Sarabia in moving to PSG this summer. The 27-year-old has left Sevilla to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side.

Herrera is a committed midfielder who became popular with supporters during his time at Manchester United thanks to his passionate displays and ability to shine in important fixtures.

He left the Red Devils on a free transfer after being unable to agree a contract extension. The midfielder wanted "in excess of £200,000 a week" to stay at the club, according to James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph.

While Herrera was an important member of the Manchester United squad, he was not a regular and made only 16 Premier League starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side last season.

Football writer Tyrone Marshall feels the signing is a gamble by PSG:

Herrera will now be hoping he can make an impact for the French side and force himself into Tuchel's starting XI on a regular basis.

Although the team retained their Ligue 1 title last season, they suffered disappointment in the domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League, and more will be expected from Tuchel's side next season.