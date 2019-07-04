Alexander Kerfoot, Maple Leafs Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $14 Million Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs and recently acquired forward Alexander Kerfoot reportedly agreed to a new contract Thursday.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the restricted free agent will ink a four-year, $14 million deal with the Leafs.

Toronto landed Kerfoot, defenseman Tyson Barrie and a 2020 sixth-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for forward Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period broke down Toronto's salary cap situation after signing Kerfoot and fellow restricted free-agent Cody Ceci:

The 24-year-old Kerfoot was a productive player during his two seasons with the Avs. He registered 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points as a rookie and followed that up with 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points last season.

Kerfoot appeared in all but seven regular-season games for Colorado over the past two seasons, and he also appeared in 18 playoff games during that time, recording two goals and three assists.

The Harvard graduate is a versatile forward who can play center and wing, and he figures to be a good fit on Toronto's third line in 2019-20 and beyond.

Kerfoot may be asked to fill the role vacated by Kadri, who went to Colorado as part of the trade. While Barrie was the big prize for Toronto due to his offensive ability from the blueline, Kerfoot should be a good fit within one of the best forward groups in the NHL.

There won't be much pressure on Kerfoot to put up big offensive numbers since the likes of John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson all topped 40 points among Leafs forwards last season.

With Kerfoot signed, Toronto's focus will shift toward its highest-profile restricted free agent in forward Mitchell Marner, who led the team with 94 points last season.

If Toronto can get Marner signed, it has the makings of a Stanley Cup contender despite getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.