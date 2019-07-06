Tour de France 2019: Stage 1 Route, Live Stream and TV Coverage

STR/Getty Images

The 2019 Tour de France begins on Saturday in Belgium to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Tour win of the legendary Eddy Merckx.

Brussels hosts this year's Grand Depart and will be the site of both the start and finish of Stage 1, a 194.5-kilometre flat stage, with Stage 2 a team time trial within the city.

The opening day's action will take the riders to Flanders, into Wallonia and back up to Brussels, and it includes two cobbled climbs: the Muur van Geraardsbergen and the Bosberg.



Eurosport 1 and ITV 4 will provide coverage for UK viewers, with live streams available via Eurosport Player and the ITV Hub. Viewers in the United States can tune in via NBC and its NBC Sports Live service.

The absence of Chris Froome through injury has cracked this year's Tour wide open.

The Briton has made it to Paris in the yellow jersey in four of the last six years, and he looked all but unbeatable going into the 2018 Tour before his team-mate Geraint Thomas produced a surprise victory—Froome still came third in the general classification.

He will not be involved this year, though, after he had a serious crash last month:

Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic, second and fourth, respectively, in last year's race, will also be absent from the 2019 Tour.

Despite Froome's absence, Team Ineos, formerly Team Sky, still look packed with quality.

Not only is Thomas back to defend his title without the challenge of those that finished behind him on the podium, but 22-year-old Egan Bernal looks to be a serious contender.

The Colombian provided crucial support to Thomas and Froome on his Tour debut last year, but now he is co-leader with the 2018 champion.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Thomas has said he is still his team's "Plan A" for the Tour, per Tom Cary of the Telegraph.

But that was the case for Froome last year until the Welshman found himself in yellow.

The dynamics of Team Ineos are set to be one of the storylines of this year's Tour.

For Saturday's opening stage, though, Thomas, Bernal and other GC contenders like Astana's Jakob Fuglsang, Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates, Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte and Movistar duo Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa will simply look to avoid trouble.

The stage will likely finish in a bunch sprint, and the likes of Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan should all be competing to be the first man in yellow at this year's Tour.