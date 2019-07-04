Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Ricochet, Gallows and Anderson and More

1 of 3

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported one of the reasons Paul Heyman plans to push Ricochet is because he believes the United States champion appeals to the younger demographic.

It remains to be seen if that is the real reason behind The One and Only's push, but the new executive director does have a history of pushing smaller, more dynamic performers to the forefront of whichever product he is overseeing.

We saw examples of that in the mid-1990s, when he showcased Rey Mysterio, Psychosis and Juventud Guerrera in ECW. We also saw it in 2002, when he again pushed Mysterio to the forefront of SmackDown.

Heyman recognizes raw athleticism and agility appeals to younger audiences, regardless of what era the industry finds itself in. Add in the fact Ricochet is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and there really is no downside to putting him out there.

Whether someone higher up the food chain puts a kibosh on the push is the question, though.