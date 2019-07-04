Inter Milan Going 'All out For' Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Says Agent

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan "are seriously trying to sign" Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, but it is "a complicated dream," according to the striker's agent, Federico Pastorello.



Pastorello met with Inter executives in Milan on Wednesday, and afterwards he told Sky in Italy (h/t MailOnline's David Wood) Lukaku is a key target for the Nerazzurri:



"It was just a chat. I spoke with the director [Giuseppe Marotta] to understand the club's intentions with the player. They will take the decisions. We can't put a time frame on it. We will see the decisions they will take. We do not decide them: It is clear that if they want to buy the player, they have to move.

"Inter are seriously trying to sign him, they are all out for him. Goals are not always there to be reached, but it's a declared target. At the moment, it remains a complicated dream."

Lukaku would likely be open to a move to the San Siro.

Per Sky Italia's Lords of Football (h/t Goal's James Westwood), he has previously said it is "a dream" of his to play in Serie A, and he has also lost his starting spot at United.

Under manager Jose Mourinho, Lukaku was United's preferred No. 9. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who succeeded Mourinho last December, has shown a clear preference for Marcus Rashford as his main striker.

Belgium international Lukaku has netted 28 goals in 65 Premier League games for United since signing from Everton for £75 million in July 2017.

According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, United are willing to let the 26-year-old leave Old Trafford, but they want to recoup all the money they spent on him:

Inter would have to pay a club-record transfer fee in order to meet that valuation.

Lukaku, meanwhile, could likely benefit from a move to Inter, where he could rediscover his best form under manager Antonio Conte.

While the former Chelsea forward has struggled recently in the Premier League, his international record is proof of his continuing knack for goalscoring:

If Lukaku could transfer his Belgium form to Serie A, he could be a valuable purchase for Inter as they aim to compete for the title again.