Brazil's Willian Will Miss Copa America Final with Muscle Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - JULY 02: Willian of Brazil reacts to a challenge during the Copa America Brazil 2019 Semi Final match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium on July 02, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brazil will be without Willian for the Copa America final on Sunday after the Chelsea man suffered a muscle injury. 

Per Reuters (h/t ESPN), the Selecao announced in a statement the winger will not be available to face Peru at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro following tests on Wednesday.

Willian picked up the injury after appearing as a substitute in Brazil's 2-0 semi-final win over Argentina on Tuesday.

Talking Tactics' Daniel Tiluk thought Willian appeared injured during the game:

The Chelsea player was brought into the squad as a late replacement for Neymar after he suffered an ankle injury shortly before the tournament.

He scored in Brazil's best performance at this year's Copa, in which they thrashed Peru 5-0 in their final group game.

Brazil will be hoping for a repeat showing on Sunday after Peru stunned Chile 3-0 on Wednesday.

Willian's absence is not ideal, as he's capable of contributing match-winning moments, but he hasn't been starting for the Selecao in this tournament.

Between Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Everton, David Neres and Richarlison, Brazil boss Tite should still have enough attacking options available to call upon against Peru.

