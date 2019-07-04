Report: Amar'e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis Having Private Workout Amid Comeback Bid

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis are reportedly not ready for their NBA careers to end.

Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported Stoudemire and Ellis are slated to host a private workout for "at least" five NBA teams in Las Vegas. The pair are reportedly interested in signing with a "contending team."

Stoudemire, 36, retired from the NBA in 2016 but has remained active in basketball. He's most recently played for Tri State in the BIG3 and Hapoel Jerusalem.

Ellis, 33, has not played since being waived by the Indiana Pacers following the 2016-17 season.

