Report: Amar'e Stoudemire, Monta Ellis Having Private Workout Amid Comeback Bid

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Indiana Pacers' Monta Ellis in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana defeated Atlanta 104-86. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis are reportedly not ready for their NBA careers to end.

Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported Stoudemire and Ellis are slated to host a private workout for "at least" five NBA teams in Las Vegas. The pair are reportedly interested in signing with a "contending team."

Stoudemire, 36, retired from the NBA in 2016 but has remained active in basketball. He's most recently played for Tri State in the BIG3 and Hapoel Jerusalem.

Ellis, 33, has not played since being waived by the Indiana Pacers following the 2016-17 season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: No Kawhi Decision Tonight

    • Decision may not come for a 'few days' • He and his reps are 'taking their time' • No two-year deals have been discussed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: No Kawhi Decision Tonight

    • Decision may not come for a 'few days' • He and his reps are 'taking their time' • No two-year deals have been discussed

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Canceled Meeting with Kawhi Over Logistics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Canceled Meeting with Kawhi Over Logistics

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for Top FAs Still on the Market

    🧙‍♂️ Jabari Parker back to Wiz 🐎 Danny Green to Mavs 👀 Kawhi...and Boogie to Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predictions for Top FAs Still on the Market

    🧙‍♂️ Jabari Parker back to Wiz 🐎 Danny Green to Mavs 👀 Kawhi...and Boogie to Lakers

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Trade Korver to Suns

    Memphis sends Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to Phoenix for Josh Jackson, De'Anthony Melton and two 2nds

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Trade Korver to Suns

    Memphis sends Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to Phoenix for Josh Jackson, De'Anthony Melton and two 2nds

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report