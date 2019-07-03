Report: Kawhi Leonard May Not Decide in Next Few Days; No 2-Year Contract Talks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks at a news conference alongside the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Despite the plane ride that captured the attention of the NBA world Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard is reportedly not close to making a decision on his next team.  

Jabari Young of The Athletic reported the saga could last a few more days as Leonard and his team weigh their options. He also noted Kawhi has not negotiated any two-year contracts, which runs counter to Jalen Rose saying on ESPN's Get Up! that Leonard would sign a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Knicks Canceled Meeting with Kawhi Over Logistics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Canceled Meeting with Kawhi Over Logistics

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for Top FAs Still on the Market

    🧙‍♂️ Jabari Parker back to Wiz 🐎 Danny Green to Mavs 👀 Kawhi...and Boogie to Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predictions for Top FAs Still on the Market

    🧙‍♂️ Jabari Parker back to Wiz 🐎 Danny Green to Mavs 👀 Kawhi...and Boogie to Lakers

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Trade Korver to Suns

    Memphis sends Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to Phoenix for Josh Jackson, De'Anthony Melton and two 2nds

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Trade Korver to Suns

    Memphis sends Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to Phoenix for Josh Jackson, De'Anthony Melton and two 2nds

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns to Buy Out Kyle Korver

    Lakers, 76ers and Bucks front-runners to sign Korver after he clears waivers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns to Buy Out Kyle Korver

    Lakers, 76ers and Bucks front-runners to sign Korver after he clears waivers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report