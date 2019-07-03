Report: Kawhi Leonard May Not Decide in Next Few Days; No 2-Year Contract Talks

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Despite the plane ride that captured the attention of the NBA world Wednesday, Kawhi Leonard is reportedly not close to making a decision on his next team.

Jabari Young of The Athletic reported the saga could last a few more days as Leonard and his team weigh their options. He also noted Kawhi has not negotiated any two-year contracts, which runs counter to Jalen Rose saying on ESPN's Get Up! that Leonard would sign a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.

