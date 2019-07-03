Utah Summer League 2019: Keenan Evans Brilliant as Grizzlies Defeat Cavaliers

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The 2019 Utah Summer League will draw to a close Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for their first win following losses on Monday and Tuesday when they play the Memphis Grizzlies. The San Antonio Spurs will hope to maintain their unbeaten record after reeling off back-to-back wins and have a matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Here's a recap of the action in Utah.

Wednesday Results

Memphis Grizzlies def. Cleveland Cavaliers, 81-68

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday Recap

Memphis Grizzlies 81, Cleveland Cavaliers 68

The Grizzlies capped off their Utah Summer League excursion with an 81-68 win over the Cavs.

Memphis shot 41.9 percent from the field as a team and hit 10 of its 28 three-pointers. The Grizzlies also out-rebounded Cleveland 47-29.

Yuta Watanabe, who had 20 points in Memphis' win over the Jazz on Monday, narrowly missed out on a double-double. The 2018 undrafted free agent scored 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds.

Keenan Evans was the star performer, pouring in 20 points and adding three rebounds and two assists.

Dylan Windler, who is already drawing comparisons to Jazz swingman Joe Ingles, had another inconsistent shooting night. The 26th overall pick went 1-of-4 from beyond the arc as he scored seven points.

The Cavs open against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, with the Grizzlies playing the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in their first game. Cleveland fans in particular will be excited to see how the offense might look with Darius Garland at the point.