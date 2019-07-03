Donald Trump to Send Delegation of Women to USA's World Cup Final Match

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

President Donald Trump announced he will send a delegation of women to attend the 2019 Women's World Cup Final when the United States women's national team faces the Netherlands on Sunday.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley will lead the delegation. She will be joined by Jamie D. McCourt, U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco; Josephine K. Olsen, director of the Peace Corps; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Marie Royce, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs; Shauna Rohbock, U.S. Army National Guard and former pro soccer player; and Kelly Loeffler, CEO of Bakkt and co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe drew the president's attention after she said "I'm not going to the f--king White House" in a video for Eight by Eight that surfaced last month when asked whether she'd attend if the team won the World Cup.

"We're not going to be invited," Rapinoe told David Hirshey. "[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."

Trump responded with a Twitter thread:

"Women’s soccer player, [Rapinoe], just stated that she is 'not going to the F...ing White House if we win.' Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level...

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet....

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Rapinoe was previously among the contingent of athletes who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. She has also expressed her disdain for Trump's administration.

Teammate Ali Krieger came to the defense of Rapinoe, tweeting "I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you" in response to Trump.

The USWNT defeated England 2-1 to reach the final, while the Netherlands took down Sweden 1-0 in extra time of their semifinal matchup.