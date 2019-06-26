USWNT's Ali Krieger: Trump Is Angered by Women He 'Cannot Control or Grope'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

United States women's national team defender Ali Krieger supported teammate Megan Rapinoe, who was a target of President Donald Trump on Twitter, and spoke out against the president Wednesday.

Krieger was responding to a series of tweets from Trump in which he criticized Rapinoe for preemptively turning down an invitation to the White House should the USWNT win the 2019 Women's World Cup.

During an interview with David Hirshey for Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe was dismissive of a celebratory trip to the nation's capital.

"No f--kin' way will we be invited to the White House," she said. "[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."

Eight by Eight also shared a video from Rapinoe's interview that has since gone viral (warning: video contains profanity):

In September 2016, Rapinoe began kneeling during the national anthem in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement to protest social injustice and racial inequality.

The USWNT is three wins away from its fourth World Cup trophy. The United States plays host France on Friday in the quarterfinals.