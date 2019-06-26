USWNT's Ali Krieger: Trump Is Angered by Women He 'Cannot Control or Grope'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Ali Krieger of USA Women during the World Cup Women match between USA v Chile at the Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

United States women's national team defender Ali Krieger supported teammate Megan Rapinoe, who was a target of President Donald Trump on Twitter, and spoke out against the president Wednesday.

Krieger was responding to a series of tweets from Trump in which he criticized Rapinoe for preemptively turning down an invitation to the White House should the USWNT win the 2019 Women's World Cup.

During an interview with David Hirshey for Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe was dismissive of a celebratory trip to the nation's capital.

"No f--kin' way will we be invited to the White House," she said. "[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."

Eight by Eight also shared a video from Rapinoe's interview that has since gone viral (warning: video contains profanity):

In September 2016, Rapinoe began kneeling during the national anthem in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement to protest social injustice and racial inequality.

The USWNT is three wins away from its fourth World Cup trophy. The United States plays host France on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Related

    Inter Preparing First Bid for Lukaku

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Preparing First Bid for Lukaku

    Fabrizio Romano
    via the Guardian

    Juventus and De Ligt Agree Terms 🤝

    Clubs yet to agree a deal...which means PSG are still in the race

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus and De Ligt Agree Terms 🤝

    Clubs yet to agree a deal...which means PSG are still in the race

    Fabrizio Romano
    via the Guardian

    Benfica Confirm Atleti's $143M Joao Felix Bid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benfica Confirm Atleti's $143M Joao Felix Bid

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlight: Salah's First Goal at AFCON 🎥

    Egypt icon strikes for 2-0 lead vs. DR Congo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Salah's First Goal at AFCON 🎥

    Egypt icon strikes for 2-0 lead vs. DR Congo

    Streamja
    via Streamja