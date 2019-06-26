USWNT's Ali Krieger: Trump Is Angered by Women He 'Cannot Control or Grope'June 26, 2019
United States women's national team defender Ali Krieger supported teammate Megan Rapinoe, who was a target of President Donald Trump on Twitter, and spoke out against the president Wednesday.
Ali Krieger @alikrieger
In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.
Krieger was responding to a series of tweets from Trump in which he criticized Rapinoe for preemptively turning down an invitation to the White House should the USWNT win the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level...
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!
During an interview with David Hirshey for Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe was dismissive of a celebratory trip to the nation's capital.
"No f--kin' way will we be invited to the White House," she said. "[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."
Eight by Eight also shared a video from Rapinoe's interview that has since gone viral (warning: video contains profanity):
Eight by Eight @8by8mag
“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe https://t.co/sz1ADG2WdT
In September 2016, Rapinoe began kneeling during the national anthem in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement to protest social injustice and racial inequality.
The USWNT is three wins away from its fourth World Cup trophy. The United States plays host France on Friday in the quarterfinals.
