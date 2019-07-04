Women's World Cup Finals 2019: TV Coverage and Championship Predictions

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

Alex Morgan of USA women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 semi final match between England and United States of America at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

The United States will defend their Women's World Cup crown against the Netherlands in the 2019 final on Sunday.

The USA conquered England 2-1 in their semi-final, with the Dutch beating Sweden 1-0 after extra time to advance.

Jill Ellis' side have improved throughout the knockout phase, and the Netherlands will be the underdogs in Lyon.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

                      

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer

Odds: U.S.: 4-9, Netherlands: 13-2, draw: 3-1 (via Oddschecker)

Prediction: U.S. win 4-1

                        

Preview

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA say thanks to the fans during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The holders of the World Cup and European Championship clash, with the U.S. attempting to become four-time winners.

The top sides in the women's game have improved over the past 10 years, but the Americans remain the standard-bearer in the face of fierce competition.

Germany, England and France were credible threats to U.S. dominance in 2019, but it's the Dutch who are the last team standing.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen will now face an American unit who have found their groove in France.

Ellis' women scored 18 goals in Group F to cruise past Sweden, Chile and Thailand, with the latter defeated 13-0.

That victory proved the ruthless streak of the Americans, if it needed proving at all.

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 3: (L-R) Kika van Es of Holland Women, Victoria Pelova of Holland Women, Jill Roord of Holland Women, Merel van Dongen of Holland Women, Renate Jansen of Holland Women, Stefanie van der Gragt of Holland Women, Inessa Kaagman of Holland
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands are famous for their technical football, but there will be questions about their fitness ahead of the final.

The world champions have excellent stamina and can outmuscle sides who don't match their physical properties.

Sarina Wiegman's team are not as strong as their next opponents. They will have to rely on the U.S. experiencing a bad day at the office in order to stay in the contest.

However, the Netherlands have Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens in their ranks. Both are world-class forwards who can score in crucial moments.

Martens is a former FIFA Women's Player of the Year, and despite not reproducing her best from 2017, the Barcelona star is a player for the biggest matches.

The 26-year-old was the driving force behind the Dutch success at the Euros two years ago, and she could make it a vintage double if she earns a winners medal on Sunday. 

Related

    PSG Announce Ander Herrera

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Announce Ander Herrera

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Arjen Robben Retires

    Bayern legend calls it a day after winning 22 major trophies

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arjen Robben Retires

    Bayern legend calls it a day after winning 22 major trophies

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Man City Confirm Rodri Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Confirm Rodri Deal

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    La Liga Fixtures Are Here 📆

    • Clasicos on Oct 27, Mar 1 • Barca open to Athletic Club • Madrid start with Celta

    World Football logo
    World Football

    La Liga Fixtures Are Here 📆

    • Clasicos on Oct 27, Mar 1 • Barca open to Athletic Club • Madrid start with Celta

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report