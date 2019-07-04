Women's World Cup Finals 2019: TV Coverage and Championship Predictions

VI-Images/Getty Images

The United States will defend their Women's World Cup crown against the Netherlands in the 2019 final on Sunday.

The USA conquered England 2-1 in their semi-final, with the Dutch beating Sweden 1-0 after extra time to advance.

Jill Ellis' side have improved throughout the knockout phase, and the Netherlands will be the underdogs in Lyon.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer



Odds: U.S.: 4-9, Netherlands: 13-2, draw: 3-1 (via Oddschecker)

Prediction: U.S. win 4-1

Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The holders of the World Cup and European Championship clash, with the U.S. attempting to become four-time winners.

The top sides in the women's game have improved over the past 10 years, but the Americans remain the standard-bearer in the face of fierce competition.

Germany, England and France were credible threats to U.S. dominance in 2019, but it's the Dutch who are the last team standing.

The Oranje Leeuwinnen will now face an American unit who have found their groove in France.

Ellis' women scored 18 goals in Group F to cruise past Sweden, Chile and Thailand, with the latter defeated 13-0.

That victory proved the ruthless streak of the Americans, if it needed proving at all.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands are famous for their technical football, but there will be questions about their fitness ahead of the final.

The world champions have excellent stamina and can outmuscle sides who don't match their physical properties.

Sarina Wiegman's team are not as strong as their next opponents. They will have to rely on the U.S. experiencing a bad day at the office in order to stay in the contest.

However, the Netherlands have Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens in their ranks. Both are world-class forwards who can score in crucial moments.

Martens is a former FIFA Women's Player of the Year, and despite not reproducing her best from 2017, the Barcelona star is a player for the biggest matches.

The 26-year-old was the driving force behind the Dutch success at the Euros two years ago, and she could make it a vintage double if she earns a winners medal on Sunday.