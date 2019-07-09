Kyle Korver Waived by Suns After Trade Amid Lakers, 76ers, Bucks Rumors

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 22: Kyle Korver #26 of the Utah Jazz looks on against the Houston Rockets during Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns waived forward Kyle Korver on Monday, two days after officially acquiring him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Korver, 38, had $3.44 million of his $7.5 million base salary guaranteed for next season. 

The veteran shooter is expected to have his pick of contenders on the open market, with the Los Angeles Lakers appearing to be in a strong position. Korver teamed with LeBron James during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and the pair have a strong relationship.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are also expected to receive consideration. Of those two, Philadelphia seems more likely because Korver spent his first four-and-a-half seasons in Philadelphia.

Korver's contribution levels at his advancing age are limited, but he has value as a floor spacer and heady player (albeit still a minus) on defense. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while knocking down 38.4 percent of his shots from distance with the Utah Jazz after a midseason trade from the Cavaliers.

Whichever team that signs Kover will ask him to play a similar role off the bench, knocking down an occasional three while using the gravitational pull of his shooting to give them spacing for drives. 

The decision as to where Korver heads will all depend on what he's prioritizing as his career winds to a close.  

