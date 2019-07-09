Kyle Korver Waived by Suns After Trade Amid Lakers, 76ers, Bucks Rumors

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns waived forward Kyle Korver on Monday, two days after officially acquiring him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Korver, 38, had $3.44 million of his $7.5 million base salary guaranteed for next season.

The veteran shooter is expected to have his pick of contenders on the open market, with the Los Angeles Lakers appearing to be in a strong position. Korver teamed with LeBron James during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and the pair have a strong relationship.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are also expected to receive consideration. Of those two, Philadelphia seems more likely because Korver spent his first four-and-a-half seasons in Philadelphia.

Korver's contribution levels at his advancing age are limited, but he has value as a floor spacer and heady player (albeit still a minus) on defense. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while knocking down 38.4 percent of his shots from distance with the Utah Jazz after a midseason trade from the Cavaliers.

Whichever team that signs Kover will ask him to play a similar role off the bench, knocking down an occasional three while using the gravitational pull of his shooting to give them spacing for drives.

The decision as to where Korver heads will all depend on what he's prioritizing as his career winds to a close.