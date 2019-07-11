Madden NFL 20 Player Ratings: Bears' Khalil Mack Joins Donald, Wagner at 99 OVR

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Khalil Mack joined the Chicago Bears last season. This year, he's joining the 99 Club.

The edge-rusher has been rated a 99 in Madden NFL 20, a well-deserved honor for one of the most disruptive defensive forces in football. Mack joins Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner, who were already confirmed as members of the 99 Club.

Mack, 28, was absolutely worth the treasure chest of assets the Bears shipped to the Oakland Raiders last September to acquire him. He posted 47 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive touchdown in 14 games, helping lead the Bears to the postseason.

It was also his fourth straight season with double-digit sacks.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 10th best player in all of football last year, breaking down his immense impact on the Bears:

"New team, same Mack. The star pass rusher ended the year ranked second among edge defenders with an elite overall grade of 90.7, and despite missing games through injury and despite being game-planned for more than any other edge defender in the league, he still racked up 73 total pressures and six forced fumbles."

The site also noted that Mack earned a "90.7 overall grade, 87.4 run-defense grade and an 86.0 pass-rush grade in his first year with the Bears." Not too shabby.

Mack remains one of the game's most dynamic pass-rushers, and is the sort of wrecking ball that can destroy and opposing quarterback's best-laid plans. Having him on your team in Madden is no different, giving you a player to consistently pressure an opponent and disrupt their timing.

For that reason, Mack is a deserving entrant to the vaunted 99 Club.