Fantasy Booking Heel AJ Styles and The Club Through WWE SummerSlam 2019

After a few weeks of backstage segments, AJ Styles finally reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to bring back The Club, and they are doing it as heels.

The Phenomenal One has been a strong babyface for the company in recent times and helped carry the SmackDown brand as WWE champion for over a year.

Styles' time as a good guy had run its course, though, and he was in need of a change. With Gallows and Anderson also in need of a boost, putting them together was the best option for everyone.

Let's take a look at how WWE should book these veterans through SummerSlam on August 11.

AJ Styles and Ricochet

Pairing Ricochet with Styles was a smart move by WWE management for several reasons, the most important being the quality of the matches they will have.

The two men are similar in a lot of ways. They both like to use a lot of high-flying offense but are also capable of taking things down to the mat when they need to be more technical in their approach.

This combination is also smart because it appeals to the hardcore audience WWE is afraid of losing when All Elite Wrestling starts airing a weekly show.

Their appeal goes beyond the indy fans, though. Ricochet and Styles are popular with every demographic, making them an ideal pairing to help make any pay-per-view look better.

The only major difference between them is their age. At 42, Styles has 12 years on the U.S. champion, and that makes him the grizzled veteran in this scenario.

Their encounter on Raw was good, but it didn't reach its full potential because it was more about setting up The Phenomenal One's heel turn and putting them on a collision course for Extreme Rules on July 14.

Nothing has been announced yet, but there is a strong possibility Ricochet puts the belt on the line against Styles at the PPV in some kind of stipulation match.

Whether the former WWE champion wins the belt or not, this feud needs to continue through SummerSlam, especially if the company wants to continue pushing Ricochet.

This is the kind of contest that could steal the show against any match you could think of. WWE just needs to make sure it spaces out their confrontations so people don't get tired of the combination.

Having too much of a good thing can make anyone turn against it eventually.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers have been sorely underused for almost their entire run with WWE. All you have to do is look at their resume to see how poorly they have been booked.

They debuted on April 11, 2016. In just over three years, Gallows and Anderson have only won the Raw Tag Team Championships once. Drake Maverick has technically held more titles on the main roster as a two-time 24/7 champion.

In that same period of time, The New Day have won three sets of tag titles, The Usos have won four and The Bar won five. Gallows and Anderson only held on to the belts for three months before losing them to The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33.

It's time for them to be taken seriously again, and a strong reign as Raw tag team champions will go a long way toward rebuilding their credibility in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

The Revival currently holds the titles. Heel-versus-heel feuds don't work well in WWE because the fans don't know who to cheer for, so the best option would be to book a multi-team match at Extreme Rules.

They could give it a ladder stipulation and add a team like The Usos or Lucha House Party to make sure it has plenty of high spots to distract the crowd before Anderson or Gallows takes down the belts to claim victory.

Once they have them, a title defense at SummerSlam against a team such as The Viking Raiders or Authors of Pain would allow them to continue building momentum.

A Stable of Champions

WWE loves its three-man groups, but it has been a long time since one of them dominated a show by holding most of the titles.

It is usually either one leader with a title and two minions doing the dirty work, or in the case of The New Day, they employ the Freebird rule and rotate the belts between all three members.

Raw needs a dominant force now that The Shield is unlikely to ever reunite. The Club can be that group if WWE books it right.