UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos Odds, Tickets, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

Jon Jones has been unstoppable throughout his UFC career. Could Thiago Santos finally be the one to take down the current light heavyweight champion?

It will certainly be a tough task for Santos, who will be competing in his first championship fight on Saturday night at UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones is defending his title for the second time since he won the vacant championship with a victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

Jones' first title defense came at UFC 235 on March 2, when he won a five-round fight against Anthony Smith.

In Saturday's other title fight, women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her title against Holly Holm, who will be fighting for the bantamweight championship for the first time in more than three years.

Nunes is not only the women's bantamweight champion, but she's also the featherweight champion after she defeated Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

UFC 239 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

Prelims (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad

UFC 239 Championship Fight Odds

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (2-11) vs. Thiago Santos (67-13)

Women's Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (2-7) vs. Holly Holm (41-13)

Odds via Oddschecker

Preview, Predictions

Can Santos take down Jones?

Jones' only UFC loss came nearly 10 years ago when he was disqualified for using illegal downward elbows on Dec. 5, 2009. Since then, he's taken down many opponents who have tried to stop him.

This will be the first opportunity for Santos, who enters with a professional record of 21-6. He has won his last four fights, including three straight by either knockout or technical knockout. Santos last fought on Feb. 23, when he beat Jan Blachowicz by TKO in the third round.

Santos' biggest strength is his knockout power, which is likely something he'll try to use to gain the advantage against Jones. But while Santos is a formidable foe, Jones' confidence hasn't wavered.

"Every UFC fighter I've ever fought has had the power to knock me out," Jones said, according to MMA Junkie's Simon Head and John Morgan. "It's about being skilled enough to land that punch. Thus far, no one's been skilled enough to land that punch, and I don't think anything is going to change on Saturday night."

Jones' confidence is deserved, and he'll continue his dominant career with another title defense and victory. Santos will have his moments to get in some offense, but Jones is the better all-around fighter, and that will make the difference.

Prediction: Jon Jones wins

Will Nunes continue her roll or will Holm regain the bantamweight title?

It's been a while since Holm has held the women's bantamweight championship. She won it at UFC 193 on Nov. 15, 2015, when she defeated Ronda Rousey. However, Holm lost the title less than four months later, when she fell to Miesha Tate at UFC 196.

That loss to Tate was Holm's first professional loss, and it started a stretch in which she has lost four of her last six fights.

Nunes has been on a roll, winning eight straight fights to improve her professional record to 17-4, which includes three previous defenses of the bantamweight championship. in her last fight, she knocked out Cyborg 51 seconds into the first round to win the featherweight title.

"After the best fight of my career, I feel like I'm ready for everything," Nunes said, according to MMA Junkie's Simon Head and John Morgan. "Holly's a tough fight, but I feel like I'm way in front of her in this game, and I will prove it on Saturday. I'm the best in this game, and I will keep improving."

While Holm is a veteran who has had past success, expect Nunes to continue her roll and remain a two-division champion. This fight has the potential to be a long one, but it also wouldn't be completely surprising to see Nunes put another one away early.

Prediction: Amanda Nunes wins