Sacramento Summer League 2019: Tyler Herro Drops 20, Leads Heat Past Warriors

The California Classic is set to wrap up Wednesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The Golden State Warriors meet the Miami Heat in the first game, with the host Sacramento Kings taking on the Los Angeles Lakers to close the curtain on the event.

The Heat are looking to maintain their perfect record after defeating the Lakers 106-79 on Monday and following up with an 89-88 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Here's a recap for how the day unfolded.

Wednesday Results

Miami Heat def. Golden State Warriors, 73-65

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday Recap

Miami Heat 73, Golden State Warriors 65

Kendrick Nunn and 2019 first-round draft pick Tyler Herro played starring roles as the Heat downed the Warriors.

Nunn had a game-high 21 points, while Herro was right behind with 20.

Confidence has never been lacking for Herro, and Wednesday's game is likely a taste of what's to come as he approaches his rookie season. The Heat guard shot 7-of-21 from the field and 2-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Herro will have nights when his jumper isn't falling, which will inevitably cause frustration if he continues to shoot himself out of a funk. However, his self-belief also allows him to course correct in a short amount of time.

Alen Smailagic, the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 draft, put together another solid performance in a losing effort for Golden State. The 18-year-old Serbian forward had five points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes.

Damian Jones also scored a team-best 15 points while collecting seven boards and blocking two shots.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kevon Looney agreed to a three-year, $15 million deal to return to the Warriors. DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and Jordan Bell agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Given Golden State's roster upheaval, Jones is poised to play an even bigger role in the team's frontcourt after becoming a rotation regular in 2018-19.