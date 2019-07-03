Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Won't Be Suspended by NFL for Las Vegas Incident

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't face a suspension from the NFL for an altercation at a Las Vegas music festival in May.

According to NFL reporter Ed Werder, the league office informed Elliott of its decision Wednesday. The league also released a statement confirming there would be no punishment.

Video footage of the aftermath obtained by TMZ Sports showed Elliott handcuffed by police, but he wasn't arrested. The 23-year-old had a disagreement with his girlfriend and later pushed a security guard to the ground after confronting him and shouting, "You got something to say!?"

After meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, Elliott tweeted an apology to the security guard and vowed to avoid putting himself in bad situations moving forward:

"Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.

"I apologized to [security guard] Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

"I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."

Elliott was previously suspended by the NFL six games following an investigation into allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend in 2017.

Elliott was also allegedly involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar in July 2017 after a 30-year-old man said he was assaulted, but no suspect was identified. The NFL closed its investigation the following month without disciplining the Cowboys running back.

The two-time Pro Bowler has led the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons and led the league in carries in 2016 (322) and 2018 (304).