Megan Rapinoe Discusses Being American Ahead of 2019 Women's World Cup Final

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

An eventful week for Megan Rapinoe will culminate Sunday when she tries to win her second World Cup title as a member of the United States women's soccer team.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Rapinoe addressed what it means to her to be an American and represent the country on a global stage:

"I think I am particularly American and very deeply American, if you want to talk about the ideals that we stand for and what we were founded on. I think I am extremely American.

"I think for the detractors, I would have them look and look hard on what I am actually saying [and] the actions I am doing. Maybe you don't agree with every single way that I do it or [what] gets discussed. I know I am not perfect.

"But I know I stand for honesty and for truth and for wanting to have the conversation. And for looking at the country honestly and saying, 'yes, we are a great country and there are so many things that are amazing and I feel very fortunate to be in this country.'

"I'd never be able to do this in a lot of other places. But also that doesn't mean we can't get better. That doesn't mean we shouldn't always strive to be better. I think this country was founded on a lot of great ideals, but it was also founded on slavery. And I think we just need to be really honest about that and be really open talking about that so we can reconcile that and hopefully move forward and make this country better for everyone."

In between scoring all four goals for the United States in victories over Spain in the round of 16 and France in the quarterfinals, Rapinoe drew the ire of President Donald Trump after a video was released in which she said she was "not going to the f--king White House" if the Americans win.

Trump caught wind of those comments and responded on Twitter:

"Women's soccer player, [Megan Rapinoe], just stated that she is 'not going to the F...ing White House if we win.' Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our Country's history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Even before her comments about the White House, Rapinoe used her voice and platform to show support for others.

The 33-year-old wrote for the Players' Tribune in 2016 about why she started kneeling during the national anthem prior to games:

"I haven't experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member's body lying dead in the street. But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache.

"There is no perfect way to protest. I know that nothing I do will take away the pain of those families. But I feel in my heart it is right to continue to kneel during the national anthem, and I will do whatever I can to be part of the solution."

After U.S. Soccer adopted a policy in March 2017 that required all players to stand for the anthem, Rapinoe adjusted her method of protest by not singing and standing with her hands at her sides.

Rapinoe, who didn't play in the United States' 2-1 win over England in Tuesday's semifinal due to a hamstring injury, expects to be ready for Sunday's final.

Team USA will take on the winner of Wednesday's matchup between the Netherlands and Sweden.