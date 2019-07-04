AFCON 2019: Round of 16 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations knockout rounds begin on Friday, with the continent's major sides vying for position.

Morocco play Benin in the opening last-16 game, followed by Senegal's match against Uganda.

Hosts and favourites Egypt will continue their campaign on Saturday. South Africa stand between the Pharaohs and the last eight.

Round Of 16 TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Friday, July 5

Morocco vs. Benin, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [2-0]

Odds: Morocco 6-11, Benin 8-1, draw 14-5

Uganda vs. Senegal, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [0-2]

Odds: Uganda 7-1, Senegal 3-5, draw 11-4

Saturday, July 6

Nigeria vs. Cameroon, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [1-0]

Odds: Nigeria 17-10, Cameroon 21-10, draw 2-1

Egypt vs. South Africa, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [3-0]

Odds: Egypt 3-5, South Africa 6-1, draw 14-5

Sunday, July 7

Madagascar vs. DR Congo, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [1-2]

Odds: Madagascar 37-13, DR Congo 6-5, draw 11-5

Algeria vs. Guinea, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [3-1]

Odds: Algeria 11-13, Guinea 22-5, draw 23-10

Monday, July 8

Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [0-1]

Odds: Mali 28-11, Ivory Coast 7-5, draw 33-16

Ghana vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.) [1-0]

Odds: Ghana 9-5, Tunisia 21-10, draw 15-8

Full scheduling for the rest of the tournament can be found at CAFonline.com. Live streaming for all matches will be available via Eurosport Player (UK) and beIN Sports Connect (U.S.). All odds via Oddschecker.

Preview



Ariel Schalit/Associated Press

Egypt remain 4-1 favourites to capture an eighth AFCON title, according to Oddschecker, and will face a defensive opponent in the opening knockout round.

The Egyptians stormed through Group A with a perfect record, and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Mohamed Salah remains in good form after winning the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, and the forward scored against DR Congo and Uganda.

South Africa qualified as one of the third-best teams in the group phase, and their lack of a goal threat could be their downfall.

Bafana Bafana scrapped through after earning three points in Group D and scoring just once in three games.

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Senegal are second-favourites to win the cup, and should have too much in the tank for Uganda.

The Lions of Teranga suffered a 1-0 defeat to Algeria, but victories over Kenya and Tanzania saw them advance.

Sadio Mane scored twice for Senegal in Group C, but both goals came from the penalty spot. The forward is yet to finish in open play.

Algeria proved their credentials against the Senegalese, and they have not won the competition since 1990. The success was the nations only triumph at the tournament, and the inspiration provided by captain Riyad Mahrez will be relied upon in the knockouts.



Mahrez and Co. will play Guinea in the next round, and the Desert Foxes will expect to feature in the latter stages.