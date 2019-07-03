Watch Ronda Rousey Show How She Misses WWE in Video Featuring D-Von Dudley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey posted a hilarious video to YouTube on Wednesday detailing how much she misses competing inside the WWE ring.

The video features Rousey and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, as well as WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE producer D-Von Dudley (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Rousey plays the role of a stir-crazy professional wrestler in denial, as she pins her husband while getting out of bed in the morning, pretends to make her ring entrance, beats up a Hulk Hogan wrestling buddy and even cuts a promo on the items inside her refrigerator.

The video ends with Dudley setting up a table, and Rousey jumping off a ladder, on to Browne and through the table.

Browne told her at one point in the video that she could go back to WWE any time she wanted, but Rousey insisted she was happy at home.

Rousey has not been seen on WWE programming since facing Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania in April.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet suffered a broken hand in the match, which required surgery. Rousey also posted a photo of herself and Browne on Instagram with the hashtag #impregnationvacation, which suggested she and Browne were planning to start a family.

It is unclear what Rousey's immediate plans are regarding WWE, but the company would undoubtedly love to have her back as soon as possible.

She made a massive impact during her first year with the company by winning the Raw Women's Championship in one of her first matches and being part of the first women's main event in WrestleMania history.

A WWE spokesman told TMZ in January that Rousey is under contract through April 2021, which means there are likely many more accomplishments ahead for her in WWE.

