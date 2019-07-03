DeMarcus Cousins Changes Agents, Hires Jeff Schwartz Amid Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors and DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors look on during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has watched the center market dry up around him, and he has responded by switching his representation.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Cousins is "enlisting the influential agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports."

That follows a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that Cousins may not even get an offer of a mid-level exception this summer:

               

