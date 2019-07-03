DeMarcus Cousins Changes Agents, Hires Jeff Schwartz Amid Free Agency

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has watched the center market dry up around him, and he has responded by switching his representation.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Cousins is "enlisting the influential agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports."

That follows a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that Cousins may not even get an offer of a mid-level exception this summer:

