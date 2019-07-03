Phillies' Odubel Herrera's Assault Charges Dropped; Must Attend Anger Management

JESSICA GRIFFIN/Associated Press

An assault charge against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera related will be dropped if he completes an anger-management course after his girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, refused to press charges against him.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported prosecutors agreed to drop the charge against Herrera, who faced a potential one-year jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, once he finishes the course.

Amy S. Rosenberg of the Philadelphia Inquirer provided video of the MLB player leaving court:

The charge related to a May arrest after Martinez-Angulo told authorities she had been assaulted at an Atlantic City casino on Memorial Day.

The Phillies announced May 28 that Herrera was being placed on administrative leave while the league investigated the allegations. The leave was most recently extended through July 5.

Martinez-Angulo was found with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend" and had "hand-print marking to her neck area and small scratches to her arms," per TMZ.

It's unclear whether MLB will impose further punishment with the charge set to get dropped.

Herrera had appeared in 39 games for Philadelphia before getting placed on leave. He posted a lackluster .222/.288/.341 triple-slash line with two stolen bases and one home run.

The success of Scott Kingery means Herrera will likely be consigned to a bench role if cleared for a return to the Phils' active roster.