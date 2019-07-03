DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Has Spoken to Ex-Warriors Center

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 15: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans and DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors react during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on November 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Appearing Wednesday on NBA TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that unsigned big man DeMarcus Cousins has spoken with "several" star players across the league, including San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan:

Charania added that several teams are "intrigued" by the prospect of signing him.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors last offseason after suffering a torn Achilles during the 2017-18 campaign. He returned to appear in 30 regular-season and eight playoff games for the Warriors in 2018-19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predictions for Top FAs Still on the Market 🔮

    🧙‍♂️ Jabari Parker back to Wiz 🐎 Danny Green to Mavs 👀 Kawhi...and Boogie to Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predictions for Top FAs Still on the Market 🔮

    🧙‍♂️ Jabari Parker back to Wiz 🐎 Danny Green to Mavs 👀 Kawhi...and Boogie to Lakers

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest on NBA Rumors 🌶️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest on NBA Rumors 🌶️

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Free-Agency Big Board 📋

    Ranking the top 25 players still available

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Updated NBA Free-Agency Big Board 📋

    Ranking the top 25 players still available

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Keldon Johnson Drops 29 as Spurs Beat Grizzlies in SL

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Keldon Johnson Drops 29 as Spurs Beat Grizzlies in SL

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report