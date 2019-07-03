DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Has Spoken to Ex-Warriors Center

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Appearing Wednesday on NBA TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that unsigned big man DeMarcus Cousins has spoken with "several" star players across the league, including San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan:

Charania added that several teams are "intrigued" by the prospect of signing him.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors last offseason after suffering a torn Achilles during the 2017-18 campaign. He returned to appear in 30 regular-season and eight playoff games for the Warriors in 2018-19.

