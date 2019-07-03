Kevin Owens Stuck Due to Creative Inconsistency and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

Kevin Owens is one of the most gifted overall performers in WWE, yet it has become abundantly clear the company's creative team has no legitimate plans for The Prizefighter, particularly following this week's broadcast.

Owens kicked off the show a heel, hosting another edition of the KO Show. By night's end, he was dropping Dolph Ziggler with a stunner and seemingly reassuming the role of babyface.

Thus far in 2019, Owens has portrayed a hero, then a villain and now, at least on the surface, appears to be a hero again. The creative inconsistency has handcuffed his ability to build momentum for himself and doomed an engaging, compelling performer to mediocrity.

Owens should be headlining events for WWE. He should be a staple of the title picture and a Superstar whose name is synonymous with high-profile matches. Instead, he has spent more time floating around the midcard or serving as a placeholder in title feuds because WWE Creative had no backup plan for him when Kofi Kingston got hot and overshadowed his return from injury and initial babyface turn.

Now, he finds himself involved in a rivalry with Dolph Ziggler that should produce in the ring but will do nothing to benefit either competitor in the long term.

That is unacceptable for someone of Owens' skill set and damning evidence of WWE's creative shortcomings this year.