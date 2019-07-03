Vinicius Jr. Says Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Move Makes Minutes 'More Difficult'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has said he thinks minutes will be tough to come by next season following the arrival of Eden Hazard.

Vinicius forced his way into contention last term for Los Blancos, with the team struggling for an attacking spark for long spells of the season. Before injury ruined the latter stages of the youngster's season, he was a regular in the setup.

However, following a poor season for Real, big money has been spent on bolstering the attacking options, with Hazard, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes signing. Vinicius told Globoesporte (h/t Marca) that getting in the team will be a challenge next term.

"It [Hazard's arrival] makes it more difficult for me to play," he said. "But it's not a problem for me. Everything will depend on [manager Zinedine] Zidane."

The 18-year-old may have to play more of a peripheral role this term, although last season it wasn't anticipated he would become a first-team player so fast.

Still, Vinicius said he thinks his time at Madrid has already helped him to develop as a player.

"When I arrived I was a totally different player," he said. "I've learnt a lot from the staff here and from each coach. I've evolved tactically and lose the ball less. I'm calmer when I play. ... Nobody wants to lose in training. Everyone, even Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, both over 30, work more than anyone else and they get goals."

Spanish football journalist Graham Hunter told Eleven Sports how highly he rates the Brazilian:

One of the reasons Madrid turned to the teenager last season was due to the fact that they failed to bring in a direct replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Hazard, they have found someone capable of taking on that responsibility. The Belgium international brought so much to the Chelsea forward line last season and was among the best players in the Premier League:

Football presenter and reporter Kelly Somers added that Hazard is someone capable of taking the breath of fans away:

In addition to the new signings, Madrid still have Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez vying for similar spots in the team. While some will inevitably move on, it makes competition on the flanks fierce for next season as things stand.

Vinicius may not be starting as many games as a result—he was in the XI for nine La Liga matches last term—although he has showcased enough class to suggest he could make a big impression from the bench.

For Zidane, having variety in the final third is vital, as he seeks to put Madrid back on top of Spanish and European football. Provided he's fit, there's no reason why Vinicius can't become a useful short-term part of a refreshed forward line, with a view to being a huge long-term success with Los Blancos.