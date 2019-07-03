Franck Ribery Calls on Bayern Munich to 'Invest and Upgrade,' Sign Leroy Sane

TF-Images/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has urged the club to make a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer.

Ribery and fellow winger Arjen Robben both left the Bundesliga champions at the end of last season, leaving the club with fewer options on the flanks heading into next season.

He told Sport Bild's Tobias Altschaffl (h/t Goal's Chloe Beresford) that Bayern need to "invest and upgrade" and added:

"With only Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman it is perhaps not enough to go into the new season. Both are good players, but constantly playing a top-level season is a new challenge—especially as both have always had problems with injuries. Bayern needs more wingers."

He also identified Sane as "a player who could help Bayern to move forward" and said: "He's skilful, can play on the right and left side, and I'm curious to see if he will really fancies the Bundesliga and will opt for Munich."

Bayern's current players have also rolled out the welcome mat for Sane this summer, as Goal's Sam Lee shared:

Ronan Murphy of the same outlet believes Bayern should go all out to land his signature:

Sane contributed 16 goals and 18 assists for City in all competitions last season. That's more than Coman (10 and seven) or Gnabry (13 and nine) managed for Bayern—though in the former's defence, he only made 30 appearances to the latter's 42 or Sane's 47 because of injury.

Alphonso Davies will also be an option for Bayern next season, but he's only 18 and has spent most of his fledgling senior career playing in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps rather than in the Bundesliga.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

The Man City player is more productive in front of goal than either Coman or Gnabry, so it's clear he'd be a fine addition if Bayern can sign him.

Robben and Ribery are a tough act to follow, but having the three of them plus Davies would give them some strong wide options next season.