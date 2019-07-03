Kylian Mbappe Shares 'This Is Paris' Social Media Post Amid Transfer Rumours

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe appears to be committed to the club ahead of the 2019-20 season following recent speculation over his future.

The young striker prompted talk of a possible move at the end of the previous campaign, when he said he would be open to a "new project" if the opportunity presented itself having come to a "turning point" in his career.

However, Mbappe could have eased any fears PSG supporters have about a possible exit with his recent social media activity:

Per Sam France of Goal, the message from Mbappe translates as "this is Paris", along with a reference to the upcoming campaign. As France noted, both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with the 20-year-old.

It was recently reported by Marca that Los Blancos are especially interested in the player, while PSG want to tie him down to a fresh contract:

Although Mbappe has hinted at a possible exit from the Parc des Princes in this window, it would have been a huge surprise if he left the club this summer.

In June, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about the future of the France international. "I'm 200 per cent sure that he will be at PSG next season," he told France Football (h/t Marca).

Last term, the former Monaco man made further strides in his young career. Following on from a successful FIFA World Cup campaign with France, he became the leader of the PSG attack in 2018-19, with Neymar and Edinson Cavani both seeing their seasons blemished by injuries.

His displays were key to PSG dominating Ligue 1 again; Squawka Football provided the figures behind that incredible season:

At the moment, Mbappe is PSG's most important player, and it would take something extraordinary for the club to decide to cash in on him.

As French football journalist Jeremy Smith relayed, according to L'Equipe, Mbappe's rise in the game has even left PSG happy to sell their club-record signing Neymar:

Pablo Sarabia arrived from Sevilla on Tuesday, and it will be intriguing to see if any other big-name transfers follow him. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be seeking to build a squad that's capable of challenging for the UEFA Champions League after recent disappointments in the competition.

If PSG are to match their domestic dominance with success in Europe, Mbappe will be a key part of their push. For the upcoming season at least, he appears fully behind the cause.