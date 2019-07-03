Kylian Mbappe Shares 'This Is Paris' Social Media Post Amid Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

France's football player Kylian Mbappe waves to fans at a promotional event with a men's skin care brand during his visit to Tokyo on June 20, 2019. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe appears to be committed to the club ahead of the 2019-20 season following recent speculation over his future. 

The young striker prompted talk of a possible move at the end of the previous campaign, when he said he would be open to a "new project" if the opportunity presented itself having come to a "turning point" in his career.

However, Mbappe could have eased any fears PSG supporters have about a possible exit with his recent social media activity:

Per Sam France of Goal, the message from Mbappe translates as "this is Paris", along with a reference to the upcoming campaign. As France noted, both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with the 20-year-old.

  1. Behind the Scenes at Le Classique

  2. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  3. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  4. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  5. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  6. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  7. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  8. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  9. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  10. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  11. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  12. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  13. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  14. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  15. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  16. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  17. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  18. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  19. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

Right Arrow Icon

It was recently reported by Marca that Los Blancos are especially interested in the player, while PSG want to tie him down to a fresh contract:

Although Mbappe has hinted at a possible exit from the Parc des Princes in this window, it would have been a huge surprise if he left the club this summer.

In June, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked about the future of the France international. "I'm 200 per cent sure that he will be at PSG next season," he told France Football (h/t Marca).

Last term, the former Monaco man made further strides in his young career. Following on from a successful FIFA World Cup campaign with France, he became the leader of the PSG attack in 2018-19, with Neymar and Edinson Cavani both seeing their seasons blemished by injuries.

His displays were key to PSG dominating Ligue 1 again; Squawka Football provided the figures behind that incredible season:

At the moment, Mbappe is PSG's most important player, and it would take something extraordinary for the club to decide to cash in on him.

As French football journalist Jeremy Smith relayed, according to L'Equipe, Mbappe's rise in the game has even left PSG happy to sell their club-record signing Neymar:

Pablo Sarabia arrived from Sevilla on Tuesday, and it will be intriguing to see if any other big-name transfers follow him. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be seeking to build a squad that's capable of challenging for the UEFA Champions League after recent disappointments in the competition.

If PSG are to match their domestic dominance with success in Europe, Mbappe will be a key part of their push. For the upcoming season at least, he appears fully behind the cause.

Related

    Spurs' Ndombele Signing Shifts the Landscape

    Why this is the biggest Premier League signing in years

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs' Ndombele Signing Shifts the Landscape

    Why this is the biggest Premier League signing in years

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Aguero and Argentina Denied Blatant Penalty

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aguero and Argentina Denied Blatant Penalty

    Harigovind
    via FOX Sports Asia

    Messi Rips 'Bulls--t' Refs 🤬

    Leo accuses referee of bias after Argentina's Copa America exit: 'Brazil controls everything'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi Rips 'Bulls--t' Refs 🤬

    Leo accuses referee of bias after Argentina's Copa America exit: 'Brazil controls everything'

    Goal
    via Goal

    Highlights: England 1-2 USWNT 🎥

    USA advanced to the Final of the Women's World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: England 1-2 USWNT 🎥

    USA advanced to the Final of the Women's World Cup

    FIFATV
    via YouTube