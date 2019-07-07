Early Preview and Predictions for AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card

Early Preview and Predictions for AEW Fight for the Fallen Match CardJuly 7, 2019
We're in the midst of a new war in wrestling, so in an era where WWE has a quick turnaround for events, All Elite Wrestling said "hold my beer" and decided to book its third event, Fight for the Fallen, just two weeks after Fyter Fest.
Without a television show, AEW hasn't had much of any time to build an intricate structure for this card, which essentially consists of matches that were simply announced without much rhyme or reason to it.
In some ways, that's problematic, as there isn't much for fans to sink their teeth into. However, it can also be somewhat refreshing, as there aren't heavy storyline elements weighing down what could be just a fun night of wrestling action.
There is still time to tweak things, make changes, add more matches to the lineup and play around with Fight for the Fallen, but let's take an early look at what is currently scheduled and toss out some predictions.
Chris Jericho Will Be Appearing
After winning the main event of Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho was noticeably absent from Fyter Fest, but he has been advertised to appear at Fight for the Fallen.
The key to this is that he will be "appearing" as opposed to wrestling a match. No mystery opponent has been dangled as a hook, so we should assume he's not competing in any fashion.
He may still get into some kind of physical confrontation—likely with Hangman Adam Page, as they will be fighting at All Out—but more than likely, Jericho will predominantly just cut a promo on how he'll win the title and become the first-ever AEW world champion.
Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears
MJF was less than thrilled about Shawn Spears attacking Cody at Fyter Fest, so it is interesting they are paired together on the same team with Sammy Guevara for this Buy In match.
Will they be able to coexist, or is there too much resentment for the two to get along and properly work together to get the win?
In theory, it would be good if that side could be victorious to give more momentum to Spears and toss a win toward MJF. However, Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela and Darby Allin are also wanting for a win, so going in that direction isn't a fruitless endeavor, either.
Allin was protected from taking a loss at Fyter Fest, so if that team wins, he could be the main reason why—both as the person who actually gets the pin and the wrestler who AEW values as the focal point to highlight.
Assuming Allin, Havoc and Janela don't run into any issues, the odds stack more in their favor, as it's unlikely Guevara will be able to maintain peace on his side.
Prediction: Allin, Havoc and Janela win.
Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
AEW has yet to give any weight to the win-loss record of its roster, although Tony Khan and everyone involved have made it a point to stress how that will be a factor with this promotion.
Still, heading into Fight for the Fallen, it's important to note that Kenny Omega and CIMA both have one win and one loss, since both lost at Double or Nothing and won at Fyter Fest.
In theory, CIMA likely won his match against Christopher Daniels in order to look stronger for this match, so that Omega could come out on top and be in an even better position for his All Out match against Jon Moxley, as that's one of the biggest selling points of that event.
CIMA is certainly not being treated like a slouch, but he will likely be more in that upper-midcard range when the roster starts to settle in, whereas Omega is undoubtedly in that top echelon of competitors.
Unless Moxley interferes and costs Omega the victory, this is his match to lose.
Prediction: Omega wins.
Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
Well in advance of Fight for the Fallen, back in April during the Road to Double or Nothing, it was randomly announced that Brandi Rhodes would face Allie at this event.
Since then, nothing has really happened to add more storyline or momentum to this match. Allie wasn't even in the match at Double or Nothing that Brandi manipulated by adding Awesome Kong, nor was there any confrontation between the two at Fyter Fest.
Basically, this match is just happening out of the blue, and fans are supposed to be excited for one of the company's leaders to face one of the primary wrestlers in the women's division.
This means it could either be a match that has no consequences and no purpose, with it going down as simple as Allie winning because she's more of a normal wrestler than Brandi, or there could be some actual plans in place for Brandi to win and set up a storyline that will factor into All Out.
Perhaps Brandi gets the win due to help from Awesome Kong to further their allegiance as more than a one-time thing? Maybe Allie feels the wrath of The Librarian as Leva Bates gets revenge for her loss at Fyter Fest?
When push comes to shove, it's smarter to bet on the performer who will be a bigger overall part of the in-ring product going forward, rather than AEW's answer to Stephanie McMahon.
Prediction: Allie wins.
Hangman Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
During Fyter Fest, it was casually dropped that Kip Sabian would fight the winner of the four-way match, Hangman Adam Page.
Again, this is just a random exhibition and not something that has a foundation of any storyline heading into it, like what would be the case if Page were facing MJF, as those two have been going at it since Double or Nothing.
There's at least a chance MJF interferes in this match to cost Page the win, but pulling that trigger would do more harm than good, as Page vs. MJF isn't the plan for All Out, since Page will face Jericho for the AEW World Championship.
This means Page absolutely must win this match to help boost his credibility and position him as a legitimate contender who stands a chance at beating Jericho for the title, instead of just being the guy who will ultimately lose to Y2J.
At least if Page goes into All Out undefeated, he can hang his hat on that accolade, but if Sabian somehow were to win, the boost to his career would be nothing in comparison to how much it would damage Page's.
Prediction: Page wins.
The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes
After facing each other at Double or Nothing, Cody stood with Dustin Rhodes in a bloody ring and agreed to partner up to face The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen.
That is the entire setup for this match, essentially, with no ill-will between the two sides, as Nick and Matt Jackson are not in any way presented as antagonists towards the Rhodes brothers.
The rivalry—if there even is one—seems to be strictly based on competition and the quest to have a great match together, especially since this is an event with charitable aspirations.
With that in mind, either side could win and there wouldn't be any major ramifications to the grand scheme of things, but the edge has to go to The Young Bucks, who are undefeated so far, while Cody is 1-1-0 and Dustin is 0-0-1.
At least, that is the mathematics of it all without factoring in the former Perfect 10, Shawn Spears, who could also pop up and do something to Cody to cost him the match. However, much like CIMA and Sabian are not dastardly heels who would fully capitalize on their opponents losing by some sort of cheating, it's doubtful The Young Bucks would just watch their friend get hit with another steel chair and go straight for a pin and celebration.
A better bet would be that these two teams have their match, the Rhodes brothers win, and while they're celebrating after the match, that is when Spears attacks to further push the Cody feud.
Prediction: Cody and Dustin Rhodes win.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.