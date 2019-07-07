Early Preview and Predictions for AEW Fight for the Fallen Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

We're in the midst of a new war in wrestling, so in an era where WWE has a quick turnaround for events, All Elite Wrestling said "hold my beer" and decided to book its third event, Fight for the Fallen, just two weeks after Fyter Fest.

Without a television show, AEW hasn't had much of any time to build an intricate structure for this card, which essentially consists of matches that were simply announced without much rhyme or reason to it.

In some ways, that's problematic, as there isn't much for fans to sink their teeth into. However, it can also be somewhat refreshing, as there aren't heavy storyline elements weighing down what could be just a fun night of wrestling action.

There is still time to tweak things, make changes, add more matches to the lineup and play around with Fight for the Fallen, but let's take an early look at what is currently scheduled and toss out some predictions.