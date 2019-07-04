Ranking Thiago Santos' Best MMA Knockouts Ahead of UFC 239

0 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Thiago Santos is a madman. A berserker. A true finisher. Santos is also the next challenger for Jon Jones' UFC light heavyweight champion this Saturday at UFC 239.

During his run inside the Octagon, Santos has finished 11 of his opponents by knockout. He has done so in two different divisions.

He has power that is a threat to anyone who steps inside the cage against him. Yes, that includes Jones—although landing those shots on Jones is a different story that will write itself on Saturday. If he can connect, he may well become the next light heavyweight champion of the world. But it is a tall order.

Just how deadly is Santos with his strikes?

That is what you are here to find out. From body kicks to left hooks to head kicks, Santos has done it all. He is a danger with any appendage and boasts speed and power combined.

Selected are eight of his best finishes, ranked according to their violent nature, level of opposition and their importance to Santos' career.