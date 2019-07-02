Sacramento Summer League 2019: Zach Norvell Jr. Shines as Lakers Beat Warriors

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The NBA summer league's California Classic returned for a second day at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Tuesday night's first matchup featured the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors with one team showing improvement after getting blown out Monday and the other continuing to slump.

The Miami Heat will take on the hometown Sacramento Kings in the nightcap immediately following the first game's end.

Below is an overview of the summer league action from Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Tuesday Results

Los Angeles Lakers def. Golden State Warriors, 100-90

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday Schedule

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors, 3 p.m. ET on NBATV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, 5 p.m. ET on NBATV

Recaps

Lakers 100, Warriors 90

The Lakers bounced back strong from their 106-79 loss to Miami on Monday by gritting out a win over the Warriors behind superior bench play.

Golden State built a quick 17-7 lead to start the game, but L.A. pushed back. Devontae Cacok entered the game with L.A. down 17-8 and immediately contributed an offensive rebound and subsequent layup. All in all, the rookie undrafted center tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocks.

The UNC-Wilmington product is signed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Lakers guard Marcus Allen also impressed off the bench—changing the pace of the game and applying full-court pressure. The 24-year-old, who played 43 games with the South Bay Lakers in the G League last season, contributed 10 points, three assists and a block in 15 minutes.

Overall, the Lakers' bench outscored the Warriors' 52-30.

The Warriors' best bench player was Alen Smailagic with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.

As far as starters go, Lakers undrafted rookie guard Zach Norvell Jr. put together a solid two-way performance for a second straight game. The Gonzaga product, signed to a two-way, scored a game-high 20 points paired with five rebounds, an assist and a steal on 70 percent shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three.

Golden State's starting five was headlined by Eric Paschall, selected No. 41 by the Warriors out of Villanova in this year's draft. The forward improved upon his four points Monday night with a team-high 18 points Tuesday.

The Lakers' lone 2019 draft pick, Talen Horton-Tucker, whom the Orlando Magic drafted at No. 46 before trading him to L.A., has yet to make his summer league debut.

The Lakers will finish their stay in Sacramento on Wednesday against the Kings followed by the Warriors taking on the Heat before starting the Las Vegas Summer League.