Swiss Soccer Player Florijana Ismaili Dies in Swimming Accident at Age 24

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 07: Florijana Ismaili of Switzerland passes the ball during the training session of Switzerland Women at Sportplatz Flüeli on on April 7, 2019 in Winterthur, Switzerland. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)
Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Swiss soccer player Florijana Ismaili has been confirmed dead after her body was recovered following a swimming accident, according to the Associated Press (h/t Sports Illustrated).

The 24-year-old had been missing since Saturday when she dove into Lake Como in Italy off a boat she rented with a friend. She never resurfaced in the water, causing a police search.

The Swiss federation said in a statement that it is "dismayed, shocked and very, very much in pain."

"This is an extremely sad moment for all the football community, particularly at a time when we gather at the FIFA Women's World Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement. "Both on mine and FIFA's behalf, I would like to express the most heartfelt condolences to Florijana's family and friends, to the Swiss Federation and to BSC Young Boys."

Switzerland didn't qualify for the World Cup, but Ismaili earned 33 caps for the national team in her career and was on the 2015 squad that reached the round of 16.

She was the captain of the Young Boys club team in Switzerland.

