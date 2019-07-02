Bulls Rumors: Ex-Knicks PF Luke Kornet, Ryan Arcidiacono Sign Contracts

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls agreed to add free agent Luke Kornet on a two-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday.

Charania reported hours earlier that point guard Ryan Arcidiacono agreed to return to Chicago on a three-year, $9 million contract.

Kornet spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the New York Knicks. In 66 games (19 starts), the 23-year-old has averaged 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks.

Arcidiacono has spent both of his professional seasons with the Bulls.

After appearing in 24 games his rookie season, Arcidiacono played 81 games and made 32 starts last season. His career averages are 5.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds, and he's shot 36.3 percent from three. The 25-year-old improved his three-point shooting from 29.0 percent in 2017-18 to 37.3 percent last season.

Both players were undrafted—Arcidiacono out of Villanova and Kornet out of Vanderbilt.

Arcidiacono rejoined a crowded point guard group. The Bulls still have Kris Dunn, drafted Coby White out of North Carolina with the seventh overall pick and agreed to acquire Tomas Satoransky in a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards.

However, Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer reported Monday that the Bulls are "searching for a trade" involving Dunn.

Kornet will presumably play reserve minutes behind Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen.

"It's not yet clear if [Kornet will] slide into room exception," the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson noted. "[The Bulls] may be working to find another way to create more cap space."

Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild and coming off a 22-60 season, it's second straight sub-30-win campaign.