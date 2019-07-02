Megan Rapinoe Expects to Play in 2019 Women's World Cup Final Despite Injury

Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe missed the United States women's national team's 2-1 victory over England in the 2019 Women's World Cup as the result of a minor hamstring strain, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl.

Rapinoe expects to be healthy when the USWNT returns to action in the final, which kicks off Sunday.

Many fans were left scratching their heads when Christen Press started on the left wing for Rapinoe. Some questioned whether it was a tactical move by coach Jill Ellis or indicative of an injury for the 33-year-old.

Press made an immediate impact, scoring the United States' opening goal in the 10th minute.

Press' performance shows how much talent Ellis has at her disposal. Rapinoe is one of the USWNT's best playmakers and has five goals in the 2019 World Cup. Despite her absence, the U.S. beat the third-best country in the world on the biggest stage.

The United States will play either Sweden or the Netherlands in the final.

Having Rapinoe available would be a major boost, but Tuesday showed how strong the collective is for Ellis' squad.