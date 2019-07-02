Report: Manchester United's £70M Offer to Harry Maguire to Be Matched by City

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Harry Maguire of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to match Manchester United's £70 million bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports tweeted the Premier League champions will offer the Foxes the same fee as the Red Devils for the player.

Charlie Wyett of The Sun reported Leicester want £85 million, and Maguire is now prepared to depart the King Power Stadium.

United have been searching for a centre-back to strengthen their defence, and Maguire has seen his stock rise since an excellent display for England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 26-year-old made 31 appearances in the Premier League last term and established himself as a top performer. Leicester will not want to lose their player, who continues to develop at the highest level.

City's squad is already packed with talent, and Maguire would join countryman John Stones and Frenchman Aymeric Laporte in central defence at the Etihad Stadium.

Maguire would have to battle for a starting spot in Pep Guardiola's team, but with less competition for places, he would be an automatic starter if he moves to Old Trafford.

