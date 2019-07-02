Report: Klay Thompson Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery to Repair ACL Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reportedly underwent successful surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair his torn ACL, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Thompson suffered the injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which the Warriors eventually lost as the Toronto Raptors clinched the NBA title.

Per Wojnarowski, the five-time All-Star is expected to make a full recovery, although there is no timetable for his return. The current plan is to follow the standard recovery time of five-to-seven months.

Despite the injury, Thompson agreed to a new five-year contract worth $190 million to remain in Golden State, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

This long-term deal could force the Warriors to be more conservative with Thompson during his recovery.

Although he could theoretically be back by December based on the early estimate, the team is apparently planning to keep him out until later in the year.

"The feeling internally is that he will be back some point February or March kind of as the target dates," Nick Friedell said on ESPN last week (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

"Klay will be back in February, I hope," former teammate Andre Iguodala previously said on First Take (via Sam Amick of The Athletic).

This would still give him plenty of time to get back up to speed for the playoffs and help the Warriors once again contend for a title in 2020.

With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the newly acquired D'Angelo Russell, there should still be enough talent to keep Golden State near the top of the standings in the Western Conference until Thompson is 100 percent.