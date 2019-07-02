Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Camp Doesn't Want Leaks; Lakers Think They Are Leading

Ben Margot/Associated Press

While the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly believe they're the front-runners for Kawhi Leonard, they've kept their confidence under wraps due to the reigning Finals MVP's desire to keep his free-agency process quiet.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Lakers and Clippers in particular have avoided leaks as to not "upset" Leonard's camp. The Lakers believe they are "firmly in the lead" because of recruiting efforts led by Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

