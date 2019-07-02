Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Camp Doesn't Want Leaks; Lakers Think They Are Leading

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks at a news conference alongside the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

While the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly believe they're the front-runners for Kawhi Leonard, they've kept their confidence under wraps due to the reigning Finals MVP's desire to keep his free-agency process quiet.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Lakers and Clippers in particular have avoided leaks as to not "upset" Leonard's camp. The Lakers believe they are "firmly in the lead" because of recruiting efforts led by Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

