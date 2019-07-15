Ben Simmons, 76ers Agree on 5-Year, $170M Max Contract Extension

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 130-125. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Ben Simmons has agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers that will pay him, $170 million over five years. 

Rich Paul, Simmons' agent, confirmed the deal to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the team's plans to offer him a max extension in early July.

The 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick was heading into the final year of his rookie deal and was set to make $8.1 million in 2019-20.

Simmons has proved to be a game-changing player on the court, winning Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 before earning his first All-Star selection in 2018-19. He continually shows the ability to fill up the stat sheet, averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this last season.

The only other players to average 16-8-7 last season were Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, per Basketball Reference.

His numbers over his first two seasons put him with even more exclusive company:

The all-around production helped him rank 16th in the NBA in value over replacement player this past season and 11th during his first year, leading the 76ers in both seasons.

Of course, there is still room for improvement, especially with his shooting after hitting zero three-pointers in his career out of 17 attempts. His inconsistency was also a major issue in the playoffs, averaging just 11.6 points and 4.9 assists in the second-round loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Simmons will need to be more aggressive against elite opponents if he wants to help Philadelphia reach the next level.

However, the latest deal solidifies the 76ers' core going forward, with Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Al Horford all under contract for at least the next four years.

While there is a lot of money now owed to this foursome, it will all be worth it if Philadelphia can bring home an NBA title.

